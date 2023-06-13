Data Inspection Eyed after My Number-Linked Pension Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has instructed a mutual aid association and others to inspect their data, after a person's pension records were made visible to a stranger on a My Number personal identification card-related website, internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto said Tuesday.

Matsumoto told a press conference that he instructed the institutions including the Mutual Aid Association of Prefectural Government Personnel to fully examine their data and report the results by the end of next month.

The move came after an incident in which pension records of a former member of the mutual aid association were mistakenly linked to a different person's My Number and were made visible to the person on the Mynaportal portal site for cardholders as a result.

According to the internal affairs ministry, the mistake is seen to have occurred around the end of 2021. The association input the former member's name incorrectly when seeking to get the ex-member's My Number information, resulting in it obtaining another person's My Number. The mistake did not affect the amount of pension payments to the former member.

"I feel regret over the occurrence of the personal information problem," Matsumoto said.

