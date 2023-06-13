Japan Govt to Back 7 CO2 Underground Storage Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Tuesday it has selected seven locations at home and abroad as sites to receive its support for carbon capture and storage, or CCS, projects as part of the country's decarbonization efforts.

Japan aims to store 13 million tons of carbon dioxide, or about 1 pct of the nation's annual CO2 emissions, in the seven locations in 2030, when the CCS projects to collect CO2 for storage deep underground are expected to fully start.

Specifically, support will be given to five domestic projects, in Tomakomai areas in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Sea of Japan areas in the Tohoku northeastern region, eastern areas of Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan area and areas off the northern and western coasts of the Kyushu southwestern region, and to two overseas projects for transporting CO2 emitted from Pacific regions of Japan to ocean areas off Malaysia and in Oceania.

The projects are led by Japanese companies including resources developer Inpex Corp. and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.

CO2 emitted from thermal power plants, steelworks, oil refineries and other facilities will be transported through pipelines and ships for underground storage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]