Japan Adopts Strategy to Tackle Low Birthrate

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted a strategy to tackle the country's low birthrate, planning to boost annual spending on the issue by 3.5 trillion yen over the three years from fiscal 2024.

The strategy for children's future was approved by the Children's Future Strategy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the cabinet. It will be reflected in the government's upcoming annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

"The low birthrate is an urgent issue that we must address immediately," Kishida said at the day's meeting of the council. "We hope to swiftly implement the various measures based on the strategy and allow child-rearing households to enjoy its effects quickly."

How to finance "another level" of measures to address the low birthrate, as the prime minister puts it, remains a challenge. The government aims to reach a conclusion on the matter by the end of the year, but the road ahead is expected to be bumpy.

The strategy features a three-year program from fiscal 2024 to implement related measures intensively.

