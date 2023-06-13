Japan's Kishida Eyeing Middle East Tour Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in July, government sources said Tuesday.

During the visit, Kishida is expected to discuss with leaders of the three Middle East nations ways to stabilize crude oil prices while seeking their cooperation in ensuring stable supplies of liquefied natural gas to Japan, the sources said.

With Saudi Arabia, a member of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, which also include Japan, Kishida is likely to affirm cooperation for a G-20 summit to be held in India in September.

His trip to the UAE is expected to include talks on advancing security cooperation. The UAE last month became the first Middle East country to conclude a defense equipment and technology transfer pact with Japan.

"Japan is working on advancing relations (with Middle East countries) in not only the field of traditional energy, but also various other areas, such as clean energy," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Tuesday.

