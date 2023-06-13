Japan Welcomes U.S. Plan to Rejoin UNESCO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan welcomes the United States' plan to rejoin UNESCO, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

Japan is ready to play a leading role in realizing the United States' early return to UNESCO, Hayashi told a press conference, after the U.N. agency on Monday disclosed the U.S. intention to rejoin the body next month.

The United States withdrew from UNESCO in 2018 under the administration of then President Donald Trump.

"At a time when a mountain of issues are shaking the international order, UNESCO is playing even more important roles in the fields of education, science and culture," Hayashi said.

The U.S. comeback to UNESCO will be of great significance for the agency to deal with these issues more aggressively and effectively, he added.

