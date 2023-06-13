2025 Osaka Expo Ticket Likely to Cost 7,500 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in the western Japan city of Osaka is likely to set the adult admission ticket price at 7,500 yen, informed sources said Tuesday.

The possible price is higher than 4,600 yen at the 2005 Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and about 3,000 yen at the Dubai Expo held in 2021 to 2022.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition plans to start selling tickets by the end of this year.

The ticket price will be proposed at a meeting of the association’s executives on Wednesday and will be formally decided after approval from the Japanese government.

The association initially estimated the operating costs of the World Expo at 80.9 billion yen. But the costs look certain to balloon further due to soaring prices and the yen’s weakening, as well as the need to enhance safety measures in response to a deadly crowd crush in South Korea last year.

