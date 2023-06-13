Japan to Draw Up Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse against Youth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to adopt measures to prevent sexual abuse against young people in mid-July, in the wake of alleged sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of Johnny & Associates Inc., against young boys at the major Japanese talent agency, it was learned Tuesday.

At the day's meeting of relevant government ministries and agencies, Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of youth-related policies, said, "Sexual crimes and violence against children and young people, regardless of gender and under any circumstances, must be eradicated."

According to the Cabinet Office, the number of recognized cases of forced sexual intercourse involving children under the age of 20 is on the rise.

Also on Tuesday, a group of fans of performers belonging to the talent agency held an online press conference. A male member said that the group will closely monitor an investigation by a special team of experts set up by the agency.

The female founder of the group, Penlight, urged the agency to show its commitment to protecting its performers and victims.

