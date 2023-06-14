Japan Biz World Welcomes Foreign Worker Status Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The business world in Japan has welcomed with open arms the government's recent decision to expand the scope of a residency status for foreign workers with specified skills.

But it remains to be seen whether the move will help swiftly resolve labor shortages in the country, where the population keeps decreasing.

The government decided to increase the sectors covered by the Type 2 status for foreign workers with specified skills, given to highly skilled individuals.

General workers are granted the Type 1 status, which allows them to live in Japan for up to five years. Meanwhile, the Type 2 status, given to workers who have passed skill tests, enables holders to effectively live in Japan permanently by renewing the status. Type 2 holders are also allowed to bring family members to the country.

The government last week decided to add nine sectors such as automobile repair and maintenance, aviation, accommodations, agriculture and food services to the scope of the Type 2 status.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]