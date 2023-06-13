Kishida Monitoring Situation before Decision on Snap Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he will closely monitor the situation before deciding whether to call a snap general election.

"I will decide after taking various circumstances into consideration," Kishida said at a press conference.

The prime minister was responding to a question about whether he is considering dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, during the current session, which is scheduled to end on June 21.

Previously, the prime minister had said that he was not considering dissolving the Lower House because he should focus on achieving results on important policy challenges.

At the press conference, Kishida refrained from giving a direct answer to a question on whether a no-confidence motion by opposition parties against his cabinet would be a good excuse for the prime minister to dissolve the Lower House for a general election.

