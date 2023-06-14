Japan Diet OKs Bill to Support People with Dementia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted a bill aimed at helping people with dementia live with dignity and hope.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, unanimously passed the lawmaker-initiated bill at the day's plenary meeting. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier.

The basic law dealing with dementia, to be put into effect within a year of promulgation, urges the central government to set up a headquarters led by the prime minister to work out a basic plan reflecting opinions of dementia sufferers and family members.

Prefectural and municipal governments will be obliged to make efforts to draw up support measures.

The law calls for realizing an inclusive society where people, including dementia sufferers, support each other, and for disseminating proper understanding of dementia, providing appropriate health care and welfare services to sufferers, and supporting family members.

