Osaka Expo Adult Ticket to Be Priced at 7,500 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka decided at a meeting of executives Wednesday to set the price of the adult admission ticket to be sold during the event period at 7,500 yen.

Reflecting ballooning costs for running the event, the price will be higher than the previously expected 6,000 yen and the 4,600 yen for the 2005 Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition wants to start selling advance tickets by the end of this year after obtaining government approval for prices. The Expo will be held on the manmade island of Yumeshima in Osaka for six months from April 13, 2025.

Tickets to be sold during the event period will be priced at 4,200 yen for visitors aged 12 to 17 and 1,800 yen for those aged 4 to 11. The adult ticket for weekdays only will sell for 6,000 yen.

Advance tickets will come in three types, including one for use on any day of the event and a special one-day ticket for the first two weeks, costing 6,000 yen and 4,000 yen, respectively, per adult.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]