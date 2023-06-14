Toyota Shareholders OK Reappointment of Chm. Toyoda to Board

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., June 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. shareholders at an annual general meeting Wednesday approved all 10 board directors proposed by the leading Japanese automaker, including Chairman Akio Toyoda and President Koji Sato.

The approval came despite U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis having advised Toyota shareholders to vote against the automaker's proposal to reappoint Toyoda as a director, on the basis that there were not enough board members who could be considered independent.

Prior to the shareholder meeting, CalPERS, the biggest public pension fund in the United States, voted against Toyoda's reappointment.

Two other proposals submitted by Toyota were also approved by a majority vote.

Also discussed at the meeting, held at the automaker's headquarters in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, was a shareholder proposal on decarbonization put forward by three European firms. The proposal, which called on Toyota to evaluate and report on the company's climate-related activities every fiscal year, was voted down.

