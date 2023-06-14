Japan Enacts Bill for Shoko Chukin Bank's Privatization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill aimed at fully privatizing Shoko Chukin Bank, a lender for small and midsize companies.

The bill to revise related laws, including the law governing Shoko Chukin, were passed at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. They cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this month.

The government will sell all of its equity stake of some 46 pct in Shoko Chukin within two years. Meanwhile, the lender will continue its program of providing low-interest loans to small and midsize firms in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies.

Shoko Chukin's business scope will be expanded to the same level as that of ordinary banks. The ceiling on the lender's investment in companies aiming for business revitalization will be raised to 100 pct and Shoko Chukin will be allowed to make so-called regional trading companies, which support the expansion of sales channels of business partners, subsidiaries.

The lender will no longer be required to get government approval for the appointment of its representative director. Within two years after all of Shoko Chukin shares held by the government are sold, a new system only requiring the lender to report such an appointment to the government will be introduced.

