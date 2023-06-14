IPEF Chief Negotiators to Meet in Busan in July

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Chief negotiators from the 14 participating countries of the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, will meet in Busan, South Korea, on July 9-15, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Tuesday.

As the member states, including Japan and the United States, reached an effective agreement on the strengthening of supply chains at their ministerial meeting last month, the chief negotiators will aim to deepen discussions in the remaining three areas of trade, a clean economy and a fair economy at the Busan meeting.

Washington, which leads the IPEF initiative, aims to secure accords for all areas by the time of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in November. The United States is this year's APEC chair.

Negotiations in the trade area covering a wide range of topics, however, are not expected to go smoothly. Especially in digital trade, such as data distribution, the difference in position is seen as significant between the United States, which has huge information technology companies, and other IPEF member countries.

