Japan FTC Raids LPG Valve Firms over Price Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday raided four firms on suspicion of forming a price cartel for valves for liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in violation of the antimonopoly law.

The FTC searched a total of about 20 places related to the four companies--Hamai Industries Ltd., the top Japanese maker of LPG cylinder valves, Miyairi Valve Mfg. Co., Miyairi Corp. and Fujikohki Co., according to sources familiar with the probes.

The four companies are believed to together hold most of the market share for LPG cylinder valves.

Hamai, Miyairi Valve and Miyairi Corp. allegedly had meetings among their officials and preset the prices of valves they would sell to wholesalers. Fujikohki was informed of the prearrangements later. They raised the valve prices several times based on the prearrangements, therefore blocking free competition, according to the sources.

The price cartel might have been formed around 2015. The FTC will examine documents and other materials obtained through the raids and hear from people concerned.

