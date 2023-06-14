2 GSDF Members Killed, 1 Injured in Rifle Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, June 14 (Jiji Press)--A rifle attack occurred at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in the central Japan city of Gifu on Wednesday, leaving two male GSDF members dead and one injured.

In the incident, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces member candidate fired an automatic rifle at the three GSDF members during live-fire training at the Hino basic shooting range. Two of the three, aged 52 and 25, respectively, died after they were transported to hospital, according to sources including the Defense Ministry. The other member, 25, who suffered serious injuries, was conscious when he was taken to hospital, the sources said.

The three victims all belong to an education unit of the GSDF's Camp Moriyama in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

"We're sorry for causing worries and trouble," GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita told a news conference. The rifle attack was "something that should never occur at an organization that handles weapons," Morishita also said, noting that he takes the incident "very seriously."

According to Morishita, shooting training across the country has been suspended following the incident. He said that he has instructed officials to identify the cause of the attack and prevent similar incidents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]