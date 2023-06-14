Actress Ryoko Hirosue Suspended over Extramarital Affair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The agency of Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue, 42, announced on its official website Wednesday that she will be suspended indefinitely over her reported extramarital affair with a celebrity chef.

On her official Instagram account the same day, Hirosue admitted that recent reports by some weekly magazines were true.

"My thoughtless behavior has caused trouble and worry to many people," she said in the Instagram post. "I let my fans down. Everyone, I'm really, really sorry."

