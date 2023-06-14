Honda's U.S. Aircraft Unit to Commercialize New Light Jet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday that its U.S. aircraft unit will commercialize a new light business jet.

With its high fuel efficiency, the new aircraft will be the world's first light business jet capable of a nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, Honda officials said.

The Japanese company aims to obtain type certification, which is a prerequisite for commercialization, around 2028 and then start selling the new light jet.

Honda said that the new light jet will be able to carry a total of 11 crew members and passengers, compared with eight in its HondaJet small business aircraft.

The new aircraft's maximum cruising distance is expected to reach 4,862 kilometers, with its fuel efficiency at least 20 pct higher than conventional light jets and at least 40 pct higher than medium-sized aircraft.

