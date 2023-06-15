Japan, Thailand Agree to Conduct Online Clinical Trials

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Cancer Center and the Thai Public Health Ministry's medical services department have agreed to conduct online clinical trials between the two Asian countries.

The two sides, which signed a memorandum of understanding on the project Wednesday, aim to conduct what is believed to be the world's first cross-border online clinical trial.

In the planned online trials, the Japanese center will cooperate with hospitals in Thailand. Participating patients living in Thailand will be given medicine and undergo blood and other tests at the hospitals.

Doctors at the center will examine participants under the supervision of Thai doctors and decide whether to continue the trials and evaluate the effectiveness of drugs being tested.

Under the memorandum, Thailand will issue a special medical license to oncologists of the center, opening the way for the cross-border online clinical trials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]