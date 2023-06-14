Japan Panel Calls for Guidelines for Metaverse Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts at Japan's communications ministry on Wednesday called for drawing up guidelines for providers of "metaverse" virtual world services.

This was included in a draft report released by the panel on the day, at a time when metaverse services are increasingly used for avatar interaction events and for business while raising many issues.

The ministry plans to formally adopt the report in July after hearing public comments.

The draft emphasizes the importance of metaverse service providers explaining what kind of data they collect from users.

It underlines the need to properly manage user data collected through metaverse services in accordance with laws and regulations to protect users.

