Train Security Cameras to Be Mandatory on Many Lines from Sept.

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry has decided to make it mandatory to install security cameras on all new Shinkansen bullet trains and other new trains on many busy lines from as early as September.

Railway operators will be obliged to install security cameras in newly built train cars on all Shinkansen lines and other lines with heavy demand, mainly in the greater Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya areas.

The ministry made the decision at a meeting Wednesday, obtaining approvals from railway operators. Related ordinances will be revised as early as September after a public comment period, officials said.

The move came after passengers were attacked on trains of Odakyu Electric Railway Co. and Keio Corp. in 2021.

The ministry initially considered making security cameras mandatory for all new train cars, but some experts and train operators expressed opposition to the idea.

