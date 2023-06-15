One of SDF Rifle Attack Victims Shot Twice in Chest

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, June 15 (Jiji Press)--One of the two deceased victims in Wednesday's rifle attack at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in central Japan was shot twice in the chest, investigative sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, the suspect in the attack, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces member candidate, fired four shots at the range in the city of Gifu, and two hit Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, of the 35th Infantry Regiment.

Based on the number and location of the shots, investigators believe it is highly likely that the suspect aimed at Kikumatsu.

The remaining shots each hit Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25, who was shot in the side and also died, and another 25-year-old sergeant who was shot in the left thigh and is expected to take three months to fully recover.

On Thursday morning, the Gifu prefectural police department referred the suspect to prosecutors on suspicion of murder. The shooter had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

