Ex-Kadokawa Official Ruled Guilty over Tokyo Games Bribery

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday found a former Kadokawa Corp. official guilty of giving bribes to a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizer over the Games held in 2021.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao sentenced Kyoji Maniwa, 63, to two years in prison, suspended for three years. Prosecutors had sought two years in prison.

The high-profile corruption scandal surrounding the Tokyo Games has led to the indictment of 15 people, including Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, the former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive who is accused of taking bribes from Maniwa and others.

Guilty rulings have been given to seven, including Hironori Aoki, former chairman of apparel company Aoki Holdings Inc.

Maniwa, who was in charge of Tokyo Games-related business at Kadokawa, is the first to receive a sentence among three people from the Japanese publishing company arrested over the scandal, including former chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79.

