Japan's Horinouchi Elected Int'l Maritime Court Judge

New York, Jun 14 (Jiji Press)--Hidehisa Horinouchi, Japan's ambassador for the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, was elected judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on Wednesday.

In a secret ballot at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, Horinouchi was elected for a nine-year term at the court in Hamburg, Germany.

He is the third Japanese elected judge of the court. His predecessor, incumbent Shunji Yanai, is set to leave office at the end of September.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea was established in 1996 to resolve international maritime disputes. It has 21 judges, of whom seven are up for election every three years.

Horinouchi joined the Foreign Ministry in 1980 and served as consul-general in Los Angeles and ambassador to the Netherlands.

