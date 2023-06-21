INTERVIEW: Japan Eyes Generative AI Use to Boost Competitiveness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan hopes to utilize generative artificial intelligence technology to improve its international competitiveness, says Hideki Murai, special adviser to the prime minister and leader of a government team on AI strategy.

The emergence of generative AI "may prove to be a historic turning point on par with the Industrial Revolution, which included the invention of the steam engine," Murai said in a recent interview. "It will allow us to efficiently carry out tasks that take humans a long time to do."

Murai said that the government hopes to use the technology to reinvigorate the economy.

"Generative AI can be a method of implementing digitalization in an accelerated manner," he said. "We want to raise Japan's competitiveness by using it thoroughly while responding to its risks."

"The crux of digitalization with AI is boosting productivity through labor-saving," Murai added. "It fits well in our country, experiencing population decline."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]