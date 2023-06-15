Over 40 Pct Want LDP-Komeito Coalition Dissolved: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--More than 40 pct of voters in Japan believe that the country's Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition should be dissolved, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

In the survey, the proportion of respondents who wanted the ruling parties to break up stood at 41.9 pct, surpassing 24.8 pct who said the coalition should be maintained and 33.3 pct who did not choose a side.

Currently, the LDP and Komeito are at odds over candidate coordination for the next House of Representatives election. Komeito, the junior member of the coalition, has told the LDP that it will stop cooperating with the LDP in Tokyo.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people aged 18 or older across the country over four days through Monday. Of them, 60.6 pct gave valid responses.

Of respondents supporting the LDP, 47.8 pct backed the continuation of the LDP-Komeito coalition, outnumbering 31.3 pct who supported its dissolution.

