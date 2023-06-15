Kishida Cabinet's Approval Drops to 35.1 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in June fell 3.1 percentage points from the month before to 35.1 pct, the first decline in five months, a Jiji Press survey showed.

The disapproval rate climbed 3.2 points to 35.0 pct, according to the poll conducted from Friday through Monday.

The drop in approval is believed to reflect Kishida's involvement in a controversial year-end party last year involving his son, Shotaro, who was a secretary to the prime minister at the time.

Also believed to have played a factor in dampening support is a string of issues regarding My Number personal identification cards, including one in which a person's card was linked to the health insurance information of a different person.

Shotaro held the party with relatives at the prime minister's official residence and took photos with them in a public space.

