84 Pct of Toyota Shareholders Back Toyoda as Board Member

Nagoya, June 15 (Jiji Press)--A total of 84.57 pct of Toyota Motor Corp. shareholders voted to reappoint Chairman Akio Toyoda to the leading Japanese automaker's board of directors at an annual general meeting Wednesday, it was learned Thursday.

The figure was down from 95.58 pct the previous year, according to an extraordinary report the company submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis urged Toyota shareholders to vote against the automaker's proposal to reelect Toyoda as a director, claiming that there were not enough board members who could be considered independent.

CalPERS, the biggest public pension fund in the United States, voted against Toyoda's appointment.

Meanwhile, the approval rate stood at 15.06 pct for a shareholder proposal related to Toyota's decarbonization efforts, which was voted down at the general meeting.

