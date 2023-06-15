Kura Sushi Opens 1st Outlet in China

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc. opened its first restaurant in mainland China on Thursday, amid a Japanese cuisine boom after China dropped its zero-COVID policy.

The restaurant is located in a shopping mall in Shanghai, with each dish priced at 12 yuan, or about 240 yen. It procures about 80 pct of ingredients from within China and 20 pct from Japan.

Kura Sushi aims to increase the number of its outlets in mainland China to 100 in the next 10 years. Its second and third outlets there are expected to open in Shanghai in July-September.

The second-largest Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain operates 541 outlets at home, 47 in the United States and 51 in Taiwan.

Believing that overseas expansion is necessary for sustainable growth, Kura Sushi has set a target of increasing the number of overseas restaurants to 400 and overseas sales to 150 billion yen by 2030.

