Chinese Researcher Arrested in Japan for Alleged Info Leak

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Thursday arrested a 59-year-old Chinese researcher at a Japanese national research institute for allegedly leaking the institute's research information to a Chinese company, in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

The Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department did not disclose whether the Chinese researcher has admitted to the allegation.

The Chinese researcher, a resident in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, is suspected of sending research data on fluorine compound synthesis technology, a trade secret held by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, to a Chinese company via email on April 13, 2018.

The institute, under the industry ministry, is one of Japan's largest national research organizations and works on the development and commercialization of industrial technologies. It has 12 domestic research bases and more than 2,000 researchers.

According to the MPD bureau, the Chinese researcher was engaged in research on fluorine compound synthesis technology.

