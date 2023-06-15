Japanese Film Director Sadao Nakajima Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese film director Sadao Nakajima, known for his works in the "Gokudo no Onnatachi" and "Nihon no Don" yakuza-themed series, died of pneumonia at a hospital in the western city of Kyoto on Sunday. He was 88.

Nakajima, a native of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, joined film studio Toei Co. in 1959. After studying under director Tadashi Imai and others at the company's Kyoto studio, he made his debut in 1964 with "Kunoichi Ninpo."

He won the Directors Guild of Japan's rookie director award in 1966 with the yakuza film "893 Gurentai," and left Toei the following year.

Nakajima worked on films across a wide variety of genres, from yakuza-themed films to the "Kogarashi Monjiro" period drama and "Jo no Mai" literature-based film.

He was also a screenwriter, working on such films as "Ningen Gekijo" and "Yoshiwara Enjo."

