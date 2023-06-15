Kishida Says No Plans to Call Snap Election Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he does not plan to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, for a snap election during the ongoing parliamentary session that ends on Wednesday.

Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that he has instructed his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to immediately vote down a no-confidence motion against his cabinet if it is submitted by the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"I'm not considering dissolving (the Lower House) during the current parliamentary session," Kishida said. "It's the mission of the Kishida administration to come up with answers to challenges that can't be postponed," he said.

He had previously hinted at the possibility of calling a snap Lower House election during the current parliamentary session, and lawmakers and political watchers had focused on how he would respond to a possible no-confidence motion.

Prior to Kishida's remarks Thursday, CDP executives including leader Kenta Izumi met and agreed that they should submit a no-confidence motion against the Kishida cabinet. The opposition party is considering to do so after a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Friday.

