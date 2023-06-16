Japan ASDF to Join NATO's Biggest Air Defense Exercise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has said that its chief of staff, Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, and three other officers will participate in NATO's biggest air defense exercise, called Air Defender 23.

Uchikura will inspect a drill to be held in northern Germany on Tuesday as part of Air Defender 23 and take part in an event that will bring together air force leaders from many countries, according to an announcement by the ASDF on Thursday.

The three ASDF officers, including a colonel in charge of training operations, are set to join some drills as observers.

"We want to deepen cooperation with senior military officers from various countries and bring back things we learn that can be used to improve our defense capabilities," Uchikura told a regular press conference Thursday.

Air Defender 23, led by Germany's air force, began on Monday, bringing together about 10,000 people from 25 countries, including NATO members, and some 250 military aircraft. Japan was invited as a partner country.

