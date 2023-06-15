N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles into Japan EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 15 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from an area around Pyongyang's Sunan Airport at around 7:25-37 p.m. Thursday (10:25-37 a.m. GMT), the South Korean military said.

In Tokyo, Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Kimi Onoda said that what may have been ballistic missiles from North Korea fell in waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It is the first time since Feb. 18 that a North Korean missile has fallen within Japan's EEZ.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to collect and analyze related information and swiftly inform the public, while ensuring the safety of aircraft and ships.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on May 31, claiming that it was launching a military reconnaissance satellite. The country admitted that the launch failed due to an engine problem.

