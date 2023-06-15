Emperor Naruhito Voices Hope before Indonesia Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of his official visit to Indonesia from Saturday, Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday expressed hope for more exchanges between young people from his country and the Southeast Asian nation.

"I hope that exchanges between the young generations of our country and Indonesia will become more active, and that exchanges and friendship between the two countries will further deepen," the Emperor told a news conference at the Imperial Palace.

Recalling the 2004 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, the Emperor said that his heart was in great pain as many lives were lost at that time.

He then expressed his gratitude for support from Indonesia following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

During his upcoming trip, the Emperor is slated to visit a local university and meet with students studying Japanese.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]