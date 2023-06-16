FOCUS: Kishida May Dissolve Lower House This Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Many political watchers speculate that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may dissolve the House of Representatives this autumn for a snap general election, after he on Thursday ruled out a Lower House breakup during the ongoing regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The speculation comes as full-fledged discussions over the funding of key policies of Kishida are expected to begin late this year and is based on the fact that his term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in autumn 2024. The 2023 regular Diet session is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

The four-year terms of the current members of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet are set to expire Oct. 30, 2025, while Kishida's LDP presidency is scheduled to end Sept. 30, 2024.

In order for Kishida to win re-election as LDP chief, he needs to shore up support by leading the party to victory in a Lower House election.

A general election this autumn would mean that the terms of Lower House members to be elected in the poll will run through autumn 2027, which would also be the end of Kishida's LDP presidency if he can retain the position in next year's party leadership election. This would give Kishida four years to focus on realizing policies although a triennial election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, is scheduled for 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]