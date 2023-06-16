Japan to Pay Toyota 120 B. Yen in EV Battery Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry will pay some 120 billion yen to Toyota Motor Corp. in subsidies to help the automaker ramp up the production of electric vehicle batteries, sources have said.

The subsidies will be provided to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Toyota that it owns jointly with Panasonic Corp.

The subsidies will cover not only lithium-ion battery production but also the research and development project for all-solid-state batteries that Toyota aims to put into practical use for EVs in 2027 or 2028.

As the global shift to EVs accelerates, the government wants to strengthen domestic production of EV batteries. The subsidy program will be announced Friday.

Storage batteries are among the specified key items designated by the government to ensure stable supplies under the economic security promotion law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]