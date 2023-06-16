Japan's Diet Enacts Bill for Larger Defense Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday passed into law a bill for securing funds to cover planned larger defense spending, leading an opposition party to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, with support mainly from the ruling pair of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito. The bill cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

Opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People voted against the bill at the Upper House meeting.

Submitted by the CDP, the main opposition party, the no-confidence motion criticized the Kishida cabinet, citing a series of issues including problems involving the My Number personal identification card, planned hikes in defense spending and the extension of the operating life of nuclear power reactors.

"It is clear that the Kishida cabinet is not qualified to take the reins of the government as it pushes policies that the people do not want and ignores those that they want," the motion said.

