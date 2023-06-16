Japan Diet OKs Bill to Clarify Criteria for Sex Crimes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted Friday a Penal Code amendment to clarify conditions for establishing the crime of nonconsensual intercourse.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, unanimously passed the bill at the day's plenary meeting. The House of Representatives, the upper chamber, endorsed the legislation last month.

The revised Penal Code, to be effectuated 20 days of promulgation, will unify the crimes of forcible and quasi-forcible sexual intercourse into the crime of nonconsensual intercourse, listing eight specific punishable acts and situations that would make it difficult for the victims to "form, express or fulfill their will not to give consent" as the conditions for establishing the unified crime.

The current Penal Code stipulates the use of "violence or intimidation" as conditions for establishing the crimes of forcible and quasi-forcible sexual intercourse. Critics have argued that this stipulation is ambiguous and can be interpreted in various ways, with authorities often divided over whether the crimes are established.

The eight punishable acts and situations stipulated under the revised Penal Code include using violence or intimidation, making victims drink alcohol or take drugs, scaring or shocking them, and using superior social positions.

