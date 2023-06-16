Japan Parliament Enacts LGBT Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted a bill aimed at promoting understanding for sexual minorities including LGBT people.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and two opposition parties--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the bill earlier this month. The legislation, to be put into effect shortly, obliges the government to draw up a basic program for promoting understanding for sexual minorities.

Three LDP lawmakers--Akiko Santo, Shigeharu Aoyama and Masamune Wada--walked out when voting on the bill took place at the Upper House plenary meeting.

Santo, former Upper House president, told reporters that the legislation is premature. While noting that she does not intend to discriminate against sexual minorities, Santo said that the law could help increase crimes by those who pretend to be women.

