Harry Potter Facility Opens in Tokyo

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--An indoor facility featuring the world of the popular Harry Potter movie series opened at the former site of the Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo's Nerima Ward on Friday.

The facility, called Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, allows visitors to see replica sets from the movies, such as the Great Hall in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the main setting for the series, and the Diagon Alley, a wizarding shopping street that appears in the series, and immerse themselves in the magical world.

Various experiences are also available at the facility. Visitors can take videos that make them look as if they are flying on broomsticks, pretend to be a magical moving portrait, like in the movies, and enjoy butterbeer, a beverage that Harry Potter characters drink.

Magical wands and costumes used in the movies are exhibited. There are also shops and restaurants at the facility.

"I couldn't think of a better second home for Hogwarts than Tokyo," Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series, said at the facility's opening ceremony on Friday.

