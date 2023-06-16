Japan White Paper Calls for Disaster Info in Multiple Languages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government in an annual report on Friday stressed the need to promote work on providing disaster information in multiple languages, in preparation for a powerful earthquake estimated to strike directly under the Tokyo metropolitan area and other potential calamities.

Japan faces new challenges in tackling disasters, such as a surge in the population of foreigners from the time of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, which devastated Tokyo and surrounding areas, the 2023 white paper on disaster prevention said.

The number of foreign residents in Japan stood at about 2.75 million as of 2020, roughly 35 times that 100 years ago, according to the report.

"It is important to enable foreigners to access necessary information easily" so that they can evacuate quickly, the white paper said, noting that many foreigners including tourists could be affected if a major disaster occurs.

Citing the population concentration in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the white paper underlined the need to do more to prepare for a large-scale disaster compared with when the Great Kanto Earthquake occurred.

