Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta to Quit

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will leave the Japanese automaker on June 27 to pursue other opportunities.

President and CEO Makoto Uchida will stay on, and Nissan plans to announce a new executive lineup on June 27, when the company is scheduled to hold a shareholders' meeting.

Gupta played a key role in negotiating an agreement that Nissan and its French partner, Renault SA, announced in February to reshape their capital relationship.

Nissan last month said Gupta would step down as representative executive officer and director on June 27.

Gupta became Nissan's COO in 2019, after joining Renault in 2006 and later working for Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which is allied with Nissan and Renault.

