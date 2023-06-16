Japanese Astronaut Yui to Return to Space as Early as 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui will make his second flight into space in the second half of 2024 or later to stay at the International Space Station for about six months, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Friday.

In his first space flight, Yui stayed at the ISS between July and December 2015.

For the second space travel, Yui, 53, is expected to fly on either a Crew Dragon of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, of the United States or a Starliner of U.S. aircraft giant Boeing Co., now being developed.

At an online press conference from Houston, where he is receiving training, on Friday Japan time, Yui said he hopes to repay what he has been given to as many people as possible by making use of the experience from his first space flight. "I'm ready to do whatever I can," he said.

Yui expressed interest in Boeing's Starliner because of his "second nature" as a former test pilot of the Air Self-Defense Force.

