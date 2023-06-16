LDP's Takano Announces Resignation from Upper House

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Kojiro Takano, deputy secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Friday that he will resign as a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, to take responsibility for using violence against a secretary.

Takano, 48, announced his intention to resign at a press conference in the western Japan city of Kochi, his political home turf.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart," he told the press conference. "I'm really sorry."

Takano plans to submit his resignation soon and retire from politics.

According to the Kochi prefectural election administration commission, once Takano's resignation is fixed, a by-election in the Kochi-Tokushima constituency for the Upper House is expected to be held on Oct. 22.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]