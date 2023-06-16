BOJ Holds Monetary Policy Steady

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to hold its monetary policy steady at a two-day Policy Board meeting that ended on Friday.

The nine board members voted unanimously to keep the BOJ's short-term policy interest rate at minus 0.1 pct and continue guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero pct within the range of plus and minus 0.5 pct.

In a statement, the central bank reiterated its resolve to continue monetary easing "patiently" in order to achieve its target of 2 pct inflation accompanied by wage growth "in a sustainable and stable manner."

"Japan's economy has picked up," the BOJ also said, painting a stronger picture of public investment.

On the core consumer price index excluding fresh food, the bank said that the year-on-year change in the index "is likely to decelerate toward the middle of fiscal 2023."

