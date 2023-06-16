Toyota to Get Up to 117 B. Yen in EV Battery Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday that it will pay up to 117.8 billion yen in subsidies to help the Toyota Motor Corp. group develop and produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The ministry hopes to strengthen the foundations of domestic production of storage batteries, which are among the specified key items designated by the government to ensure stable supplies under the economic security promotion law.

The subsidies will be provided to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Toyota that it owns jointly with Panasonic Corp.

The financial aid will also cover half of the costs for the research and development project for all-solid-state batteries that Toyota aims to put into practical use for EVs in 2027 or 2028.

The subsidies will come from a fund created with 331.6 billion yen set aside under the fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget.

