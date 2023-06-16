Japan Enacts Defense Spending Bill; No-Confidence Motion Rejected

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday passed into law a bill for securing funds to cover planned larger defense spending, while voting down a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The defense-related bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, with support mainly from the ruling pair of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito. The bill cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

Opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People voted against the bill at the Upper House meeting.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion, submitted by the CDP, the nation's largest opposition party, Friday morning was rejected by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in the afternoon, with the ruling parties, Nippon Ishin and the DPFP voting against it.

CDP leader Kenta Izumi criticized the Kishida cabinet in a speech explaining the motion, citing a series of issues including problems involving the My Number personal identification card and planned hikes in defense spending.

