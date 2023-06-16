BOJ Holds Monetary Policy Steady

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to hold its ultraeasy monetary policy steady at a two-day board meeting that ended Friday.

All nine members of the Policy Board voted to keep the central bank's short-term policy interest rate at minus 0.1 pct, applied on part of commercial financial institutions' current account deposits at the BOJ, and guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero pct while allowing the yields to fluctuate between around plus and minus 0.5 pct.

"The pace of price growth is expected to drop for the time being before rising again at some point," BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told a press conference after the meeting. But he added, "I think the pace of deceleration (in price rises) appears to be somewhat slow."

In response to the BOJ's policy decision, the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime top-tier section recouped its earlier loss to end the day's session at the highest level in some 33 years.

The stock market's recent upward march apparently reflects the view that the economy is expected to stay solid and corporate earnings will likely remain robust, Ueda said.

