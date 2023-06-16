Ex-Japanese Pro Baseball Player Manabu Kitabeppu Dies at 65

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Manabu Kitabeppu, baseball commentator and former ace pitcher for the Japanese professional baseball team Hiroshima Toyo Carp, died at a hospital in the western city of Hiroshima on Friday. He was 65.

Kitabeppu joined the Carp in 1976. He secured double-digit wins for 11 consecutive seasons from 1978 thanks to his outstanding ball control skills, helping the team clinch back-to-back Japan Series titles in 1979 and 1980.

In 1992, he became the first Carp player to reach 200 wins.

After retiring in 1994, Kitabeppu served as pitching coach for the Carp between 2001 and 2004.

He was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

